$BTCS stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTCS stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $49,255,803 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BTCS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BTCS stock page):
$BTCS Insider Trading Activity
$BTCS insiders have traded $BTCS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAL HANDERHAN (COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 237,221 shares for an estimated $976,814.
- CHARLES W ALLEN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $282,539.
$BTCS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BTCS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 127,391 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,086
- INVESCO LTD. removed 118,976 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,464
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 16,526 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,789
- QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD added 11,655 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,482
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 10,152 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,228
- SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 7,064 shares (+39.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,596
- UBS GROUP AG removed 5,323 shares (-51.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,984
