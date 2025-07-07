$BTCS stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTCS stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,610,825 of trading volume.

$BTCS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BTCS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BTCS stock page ):

$BTCS insiders have traded $BTCS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAL HANDERHAN (COO) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $450,000

CHARLES W ALLEN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $282,539.

$BTCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $BTCS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

