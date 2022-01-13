Markets
BTCS

BTCS Rises 11%; Adds Algorand Protocol To Its Infrastructure Staking Operations

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of bitcoin technology company BTCS Inc. (BTCS) are climbing more than 11% in the morning trade on Thursday.

The company today said it has added Algorand, a blockchain cryptocurrency protocol, to its infrastructure staking operations.

Launched in 2019, Algorand's blockchain features asset development, atomic swaps and smart contract execution. Its decentralized network enables processing speeds of 1,000 transactions per second and achieves block finality in less than five seconds.

The stock has been on the rise after BTCS announced the first-ever dividend payable in Bitcoin by a Nasdaq-listed company, last week.

BTCS, currently at $7.46, has traded in the range of $2.91- $32.40 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BTCS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular