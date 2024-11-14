News & Insights

BTCS reports Q3 EPS (56c) vs (23c) last year

November 14, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $739,157 vs $316,242. Management said, “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong growth, highlighted by the continued expansion and success of our Builder+ operations. Builder+ has rapidly become a cornerstone of BTCS‘s (BTCS) revenue generation strategy, driving a double digit quarter-over-quarter increases in revenue through efficient and scalable block-building activities within the Ethereum ecosystem. By leveraging advanced algorithms and optimizing block construction, Builder+ enables us to maximize gas fee revenue. We are confident that the innovative foundation we’ve laid through Builder+ positions BTCS at the forefront of Ethereum’s evolving landscape.”

