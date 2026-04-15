BTCS (MUN:BIC) Price Target Decreased by 36.40% to 3.93

The average one-year price target for BTCS (MUN:BIC) has been revised to 3,93 € / share. This is a decrease of 36.40% from the prior estimate of 6,17 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,89 € to a high of 4,04 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 199.27% from the latest reported closing price of 1,31 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in BTCS. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIC is 0.00%, an increase of 188.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 92.60% to 10,915K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,157K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares , representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIC by 38.38% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 652K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 73.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIC by 107.05% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 544K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIC by 45.48% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 509K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 362K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.