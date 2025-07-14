BTCS Inc. Raises $62.4 Million in 2025 to Enhance Ethereum Holdings and Drive Revenue Growth

BTCS Inc. raised $62.4 million in 2025, enhancing Ethereum holdings and pursuing a DeFi/TradFi strategy.

BTCS Inc., a blockchain technology company, announced it has raised $62.4 million in minimally dilutive capital so far in 2025, supporting its strategy to enhance its Ethereum holdings, which have increased by 221% to 29,122 ETH. CEO Charles Allen emphasized that the company’s "DeFi/TradFi flywheel" strategy allows for low-cost capital access and leverages Ethereum exposure, positioning BTCS as a leading public company focused on Ethereum. The capital raised includes $39.5 million from at-the-market sales and $15.5 million from DeFi borrowing. BTCS aims to grow revenue while managing risk through a 40% net asset value leverage cap and maintains a robust capital structure outlined in their press release. The company focuses on blockchain infrastructure, particularly in Ethereum, and has developed AI tools to enhance engagement in the blockchain ecosystem.

Potential Positives

Capital raise of $62.4 million year-to-date signifies strong investor confidence and supports the execution of BTCS’s DeFi/TradFi strategy.

Significant increase in Ethereum holdings (221%) underscores the company's commitment to leveraging Ethereum and enhancing its market position.

The implementation of a 40% Net Asset Value leverage cap indicates a strategic approach to managing risk while maximizing shareholder value.

BTCS's pioneering DeFi/TradFi flywheel strategy highlights innovative efforts to drive revenue growth and effectively utilize both decentralized and traditional finance mechanisms.

Potential Negatives

Reliance on multiple forms of capital raising, including At-The-Market Sales and convertible debt, may indicate a lack of traditional funding sources or financial stability.

The mention of a 40% Net Asset Value leverage cap raises concerns about potential risks associated with high leverage in volatile market conditions.

Heavy reliance on Ethereum for growth exposes the company to the risks associated with the performance and regulatory aspects of a single cryptocurrency, which may not align with broader market trends.

FAQ

What is the total capital raised by BTCS year-to-date?

BTCS has raised a total of $62.4 million year-to-date in minimally dilutive capital.

How much has BTCS increased its Ethereum holdings?

BTCS has expanded its Ethereum holdings to 29,122 ETH, a 221% increase from the end of 2024.

What is BTCS's DeFi/TradFi flywheel strategy?

BTCS's DeFi/TradFi flywheel strategy combines decentralized and traditional finance to scale ETH holdings and drive shareholder value.

What is the current debt-to-assets ratio of BTCS?

BTCS's current debt-to-assets ratio is 24%, based on total assets of $96.3 million and total debt of $22.9 million.

What is BTCS’s approach to managing capital and dilution?

BTCS uses a mix of equity, convertible debt, and DeFi-based borrowing to optimize ETH exposure while managing dilution.

$BTCS Insider Trading Activity

$BTCS insiders have traded $BTCS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAL HANDERHAN (COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 237,221 shares for an estimated $976,814 .

. CHARLES W ALLEN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $282,539.

$BTCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $BTCS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Silver Spring, MD, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq:



BTCS



) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, announced today that it has raised $62.4 million year-to-date in minimally dilutive capital while expanding BTCS’s Ethereum holdings to 29,122 a 221% increase from year end 2024.





“



By increasing our ETH per share while simultaneously driving meaningful revenue growth, we are building the premier Ethereum-focused public company,”



said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “



BTCS stands apart in two keyways: first, our hallmark DeFi/TradFi flywheel, enables us to access capital at a low cost and deliver, leveraged exposure to Ethereum, and second our established track record, we’re the world’s oldest public blockchain company and have been laser focused on Ethereum infrastructure for nearly five years.



”







Ethereum Holdings Snapshot







As of Friday, July 11, 2025, BTCS’s ETH holdings include:







Total ETH holdings: 29,122



ETH Market Value: $87.3 million at $3,000 per ETH



Staked ETH: 4,160 via Rocket Pool Nodes, 6,300 via Solo Nodes, 4,382 in staking queue



ETH posted to Aave as collateral: 14,280 with current annual earnings at approximately 2%







“



We believe that BTCS is the most leveraged Ethereum play in public markets today,



” said Allen. “



Our vertically integrated block building and node operations are generating record revenue, and when combined with our unique financial structure, BTCS offers investors scalable, high-growth exposure to Ethereum.



”







Sources of Capital







Capital raised this year includes a combination of equity, convertible debt, and DeFi-based borrowing, aligned with BTCS’s strategy of optimizing ETH exposure while managing dilution:







ATM Sales:



$39.5 million (63%)







Above-Market Convertible Debt:



$7.4 million (12%)







Aave Stablecoin Loans (DeFi):



$15.5 million (25%)







Leverage Cap







To support scalable growth while managing risk, BTCS operates with a 40% Net Asset Value (“NAV”) leverage cap. This limit, encompassing the Company’s convertible debt and DeFi borrowing through Aave, is a cornerstone designed to enhance shareholder upside from Ethereum’s performance in a controlled manner. The following summarizes our estimated total assets, debt, and current debt-to-assets ratio as of July 11, 2025:









Total Crypto & Cash Assets



: $96.3 million



: $96.3 million





Total Debt



: $22.9 million



: $22.9 million





Current Debt-to-Assets Ratio



: 24%

















DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel







BTCS is pioneering its distinctive capital formation strategy, coined the DeFi/TradFi flywheel, which is designed to utilize both decentralized and traditional finance to scale ETH holdings, leverage the Company’s vertically integrated operations, and ultimately drive shareholder value.









This structure is designed to enable BTCS to grow revenue efficiently while maintaining transparency in our operations.







Capital Structure Overview







To help investors accurately assess BTCS’s intrinsic value and compare it with peers, we provide the following breakdown of our capital structure. This summary provides additional information to supplement our SEC filings.











Equity Instrument









Outstanding









Fully Diluted











Common Shares





30,804,144





30,804,144









Common Shares - Subject to Forfeiture





1,149,801





1,149,801









Convertible Debt (Conversion Price = $5.85)









1,334,679









2025 Convert Warrants (Exercise Price = $2.75, exp. 5/13/2030)









988,766









2021 RD Warrant (Exercise Price = $11.50, exp. 3/4/2026)









712,500









Employee Options (Weighted Average Exercise Price = $2.22)









1,561,410









Series V Preferred Stock (1)









16,004,738











Total









31,953,945









52,556,038



















(1) Shareholders have authorized the board to convert to common stock. This includes approximately 1.1 million shares held by insiders, subject to forfeiture if market capitalization performance milestones are not met.



















About BTCS:







BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves.



Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting







www.btcs.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including statements regarding our fundraising goals, driving meaningful revenue growth, Ethereum infrastructure operations, leverage strategies, and potential business growth. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation market conditions, regulatory issues and requirements, unanticipated issues with our At-The-Market Offering facility, unexpected issues with Builder+, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







