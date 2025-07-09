BTCS Inc. (BTCS) Stock Jumps 111.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) shares soared 111.1% in the last trading session to close at $5.91. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 13.4% gain over the past four weeks.

BTCS stock witnessed a significant price rise on July 8 after it announced a $100 million capital raise to buy Ethereum, aiming to become a leading Ethereum infrastructure firm.

Additionally, BTCS leverages its competitive strengths through a dual focus on Ethereum block-building via Builder+ and validator node operations across various proof-of-stake (PoS) and delegated PoS networks. Its non-custodial staking model enhances trust and scalability, while the AI-powered ChainQ analytics platform boosts data transparency. The company prioritizes security, maintaining 98% of crypto assets in encrypted cold storage, and employs proprietary infrastructure to optimize performance and efficiency.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -75%. Revenues are expected to be $1.7 million, up 203.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For BTCS Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BTCS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

BTCS Inc. belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ponce Financial (PDLB), closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $14.36. Over the past month, PDLB has returned 6.6%.

Ponce Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.17. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +21.4%. Ponce Financial currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

