BTCS Inc. Achieves Inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index, Enhancing Visibility for its Ethereum-Focused Strategy

BTCS Inc. has been added to the Russell Microcap Index, enhancing its visibility and validating its Ethereum-focused blockchain strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

BTCS Inc., a blockchain technology company, has been included in the Russell Microcap® Index as part of its annual reconstitution, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth. This inclusion provides external validation of BTCS's unique focus on Ethereum infrastructure and its innovative strategy that combines a strong Ethereum treasury with blockchain operations like staking and block building. CEO Charles Allen emphasized that being part of the index will increase the company's visibility and broaden its audience. BTCS continues to develop its blockchain capabilities, including its branded block-building operation, Builder+, and the AI-powered analytics platform, ChainQ, positioning itself for future growth beyond Ethereum.

Potential Positives

BTCS Inc.'s inclusion in the prestigious Russell Microcap® Index enhances its visibility and credibility, potentially attracting the attention of investment managers and institutional investors.

This recognition serves as important third-party validation for BTCS's unique strategy focused on Ethereum infrastructure, which could lead to broader market interest and engagement.

The membership is indicative of the company's growth trajectory and positions it favorably among peers in the emerging blockchain technology industry.

BTCS is strategically enhancing its blockchain operations and infrastructure, which aligns with the increasing market presence and recognition of its innovative DeFi/TradFi framework.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that carry inherent risks and uncertainties, suggesting that actual results may materially differ from expectations.



The company openly acknowledges potential issues with its At-The-Market Offering facility and unexpected problems with its Builder+ operations, which could impact performance and investor confidence.



There is a lack of concrete financial data or performance metrics provided in the release, which may leave investors wanting more tangible evidence of the company’s growth and strategy effectiveness.

FAQ

What is the Russell Microcap® Index?

The Russell Microcap® Index is a benchmark that measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market.

Why is BTCS’s inclusion in the Russell Index significant?

BTCS's inclusion provides third-party validation and enhances its credibility, helping to attract new audiences and investors.

What strategies does BTCS focus on?

BTCS focuses on Ethereum infrastructure and a unique strategy combining a robust Ethereum treasury with blockchain operations like staking.

What innovative solutions does BTCS offer?

BTCS offers Builder+, an advanced block-building operation, and ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform for enhanced user engagement.

How can I learn more about BTCS's growth strategies?

Visit BTCS's website at www.btcs.com for more information on their blockchain strategies and market positioning.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTCS Insider Trading Activity

$BTCS insiders have traded $BTCS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAL HANDERHAN (COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 237,221 shares for an estimated $976,814 .

. CHARLES W ALLEN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $282,539.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BTCS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Prestigious ranking boosts visibility for the Company’s unique growth and ETH-centric strategy







Silver Spring, MD, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is honored to be included in the Russell Microcap



®



Index as part of the index’s recent annual Russell reconstitution.





The Russell Microcap



®



Index is a widely-recognized benchmark that measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership in the Index is based on a combination of market capitalization and current index membership and provides important third-party validation and credibility to the companies included.





“



BTCS’s inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index marks an important step in our growth trajectory



,” said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “



We believe this third-party validation will help us broaden our reach and introduce new audiences to our unique story as the world’s oldest public blockchain company that’s been laser-focused on Ethereum infrastructure for nearly five years, operating at the forefront of this rapidly evolving space.



”





Being included in Russell’s prestigious index comes amid increasing market presence and the growing recognition of BTCS’s unique strategy, which combines a robust Ethereum treasury with vertically-integrated blockchain infrastructure operations, including staking and block building. The Company’s strategy is underpinned by its innovative DeFi/TradFi flywheel framework, designed to drive scalable revenue growth while enhancing ETH per share.









Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the





FTSE Russell website







.









About BTCS:







BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves.



Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting







www.btcs.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including statements regarding driving meaningful and scalable revenue and potential results from the inclusion in the Russell Microcap



®



Index and growth of the business. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation market conditions, regulatory issues and requirements, unanticipated issues with our At-The-Market Offering facility, unexpected issues with Builder+, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







For more information, follow us on:







Twitter:



https://x.com/NasdaqBTCS







LinkedIn:



https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasdaq-btcs







Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/NasdaqBTCS









Investor Relations:



Charles Allen –



CEO







X (formerly Twitter):





@Charles_BTCS









Email:





ir@btcs.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.