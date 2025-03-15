News & Insights

BTCS Earnings Preview: Recent $BTCS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 15, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

BTCS ($BTCS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,244,000 and earnings of -$0.05 per share.

BTCS Insider Trading Activity

BTCS insiders have traded $BTCS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MELANIE PUMP sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $76,780

BTCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of BTCS stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • INVESCO LTD. added 118,976 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,870
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 90,171 shares (+242.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,722
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 43,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,433
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 40,686 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,494
  • HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 32,053 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,170
  • VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 23,458 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,941
  • XTX TOPCO LTD removed 17,257 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,624

