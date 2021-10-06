BTCS Adds 6% After Beta Launch Of Digital Asset Data Analytics Platform

(RTTNews) - Shares of BTCS Inc. (BTCS) are up more than 6% Wednesday morning following the Beta launch of its digital asset data analytics platform, that enables users to connect multiple cryptocurrency exchanges to aggregate portfolio holdings into a single platform.

BTCS focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems.

BTCS said it plans to integrate the analytics platform with its staking-as-a-service platform, creating a seamless user interface to monitor crypto holdings across diverse exchanges and platforms.

"Despite rapid maturation of the market, the need for a sophisticated, comprehensive solution to track digital asset holdings and performance remains in its infancy. We are building our platform to serve this unmet need," stated Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS.

BTCS, currently at $6.22, has traded in the range of $1.10- $32.40 in the last 52 weeks.

