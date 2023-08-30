BTC Digital, Zhonglian To Jointly Explore Projects In Web3, AI, Other Fields

(RTTNews) - Blockchain technology company BTC Digital Ltd. (METX) has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Zhonglian Digital Technology International. Zhonglian International is a FinTech company committed to building a safe and sustainable global crypto asset and blockchain ecosystem. Its business includes providing customers with digital mining, crypto asset management, blockchain training, and Web3.0 decentralized financial products and services and developing applications in the field of AI artificial intelligence.

The parties will cooperate in the field of digital mining, and will rely on the resources of the other party to empower each other.

