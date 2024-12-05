BTC Digital offers to sell common stock, no amount given

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering on a firm commitment basis.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BTCT:
- BTC Digital sees full deployment of T21 Bitmain miners within 3-6 months
- BTC Digital seeks to expand bitcoin mining projects in Southeastern U.S.
- BTC Digital files $150M mixed securities shelf
- BTC Digital Ltd trading resumes
- BTC Digital Ltd trading halted, volatility trading pause
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.