BTC Bulls to Retarget $32,500 on Bitcoin Spot ETF Optimism

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

On Friday, BTC gave up early gains to end the day down 0.22% to $30,466.

News of the SEC calling recent spot BTC ETF filings inadequate left BTC trailing the broader market.

However, the technical indicators remain bullish, signaling a return to $32,500.

On Friday, bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.22%. Partially reversing a rose 1.16% gain from Thursday, BTC ended the month up 11.66% to $30,466. Despite the bearish session, BTC revisited the $31,000 handle before hitting reverse.

A bullish start to the day saw BTC rise to an early morning high of $31,291. BTC briefly broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $30,882 and the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $31,232 before hitting the reverse.

The reversal saw BTC slide to an early afternoon low of $29,623. BTC fell through the First Major Support Level (S1) at $30,158 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $29,784 before a partial recovery to end the day at $30,466.

ETF-Related News Delivered a Choppy End to the Month

It was a busy Friday, with US economic indicators and the crypto news wires providing direction.

Bullish sentiment toward the latest spot BTC exchange-traded fund filings supported a breakout start to the day. Hopes of an influx of sticky institutional money led to a brief return to the $31,000 handle.

However, news of the SEC calling the spot BTC ETF filings inadequate sent BTC to sub-$30,000 before a late recovery. Significantly, the SEC did not decline the latest spot BTC ETF applications, which limited the damage.

US economic indicators also delivered late support, with US economic indicators suggesting a near-term end to the Fed’s monetary policy tightening cycle.

While BTC struggled on Friday, the latest US inflation figures supported a bullish end to the month for the NASDAQ Composite Index. The NASDAQ gained 2.19% on Friday to end H1 2023 up 31.7%. BTC gained 84.54% in H1 2023.

The Day Ahead

It is a quiet Saturday session, with no US economic indicators for investors to consider. The lack of external market forces will leave BTC in the hands of the crypto news wires.

ETF-related news will continue to draw interest as the race tightens to deliver a spot BTC ETF.

However, investors should monitor the crypto news wires for SEC v Ripple chatter. Coinbase (COIN) and Binance-related news will need continued monitoring.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action

This morning, BTC was up 0.04% to $30,479. A range-bound start to the day saw BTC rise to an early high of $30,501 before easing back.

BTC Technical Indicators

BTCUSD 010723 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), the EMAs sent bullish signals. BTC sat above the 50-day EMA ($30,149). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, sending bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($30,149) would support a move through R1 ($31,297) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($32,128) and $32,500. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($30,149) would bring S1 ($29,629) and the 100-day EMA ($29,296) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

BTCUSD 010723 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 31,297 S1 – $ 29,629 R2 – $ 32,128 S2 – $ 28,792 R3 – $ 33,796 S3 – $ 27,124

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.