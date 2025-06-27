$BTBT stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTBT stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $51,346,688 of trading volume.

$BTBT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BTBT:

$BTBT insiders have traded $BTBT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMIR TABAR (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 750,000 shares for an estimated $1,500,000

BROCK JEFFREY PIERCE purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,000

$BTBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $BTBT stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BTBT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTBT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

