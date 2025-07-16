$BTBT stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTBT stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $160,913,312 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BTBT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BTBT stock page):
$BTBT Insider Trading Activity
$BTBT insiders have traded $BTBT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMIR TABAR (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 750,000 shares for an estimated $1,500,000
- BROCK JEFFREY PIERCE purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BTBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $BTBT stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,940,001 shares (+2341.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,938,802
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,312,241 shares (+104.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,670,726
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,232,000
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,205,323 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,434,752
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 993,889 shares (-59.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,007,655
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC removed 935,629 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,889,970
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 899,967 shares (+62.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,817,933
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BTBT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTBT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BTBT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BTBT forecast page.
$BTBT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BTBT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BTBT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $7.0 on 06/26/2025
- George Sutton from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $6.0 on 01/21/2025
You can track data on $BTBT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.