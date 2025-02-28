$BTAI stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTAI stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $103,344,135 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BTAI:
$BTAI Insider Trading Activity
$BTAI insiders have traded $BTAI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD I STEINHART (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,108 shares for an estimated $4,398.
- FRANK YOCCA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,960 shares for an estimated $4,342.
- JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,208 shares for an estimated $4,012.
- MATTHEW T. WILEY (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,487 shares for an estimated $3,598.
- VINCENT O'NEILL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,859 shares for an estimated $3,209.
- VIMAL MEHTA (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,099 shares for an estimated $2,498.
$BTAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $BTAI stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 4,315,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,613,378
- FMR LLC removed 2,205,172 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,345,154
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,263,665 shares (+9553.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $472,484
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 203,615 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,205
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 98,967 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,369
- PENNANT INVESTORS, LP removed 83,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,179
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 74,922 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,702
