$BTAI stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTAI stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $103,344,135 of trading volume.

$BTAI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BTAI:

$BTAI insiders have traded $BTAI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD I STEINHART (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,108 shares for an estimated $4,398 .

. FRANK YOCCA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,960 shares for an estimated $4,342 .

. JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,208 shares for an estimated $4,012 .

. MATTHEW T. WILEY (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,487 shares for an estimated $3,598 .

. VINCENT O'NEILL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,859 shares for an estimated $3,209 .

. VIMAL MEHTA (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,099 shares for an estimated $2,498.

$BTAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $BTAI stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

