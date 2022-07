LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Over 40,000 workers for BT Group have announced a two-day national strike over pay, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Friday.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said the strike would cause "serious disruption".

