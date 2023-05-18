BT to reduce workforce by up to 55,000 jobs by 2030

Changes paragraph 1 and headline to focus on job cuts, quote in paragraph 2

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - BT Group BT.L, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider, said on Thursday it would reduce its workforce by up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade to become a much leaner business.

The announcement came after it met market expectations with a 5% rise in full-year adjusted core earnings of 7.9 billion pounds ($10 billion) after growth in networks and consumer offset a decline in enterprise.

Chief Executive Philip Jansen said after completing its fibre roll-out, digitising the way it worked and simplifying its structure, it would rely on a much smaller workforce and significantly reduced cost base by the end of the 2020s.

"New BT Group will be a leaner business with a brighter future," he said.

He said BT had grown both pro forma revenue and core earnings for the first time in six years in the year to end-March, while navigating an "extraordinary macro-economic backdrop".

The group said it expected to grow both revenue and core earnings on a pro forma basis this year.

