BT Stock Tumbles as Telecoms Giant Suspends Dividend Until 2022. But Is Coronavirus to Blame?

BT stock tumbled 6% on Thursday, as the telecom giant suspended its dividend until 2022 to free up cash to cover the rising costs of the 5G rollout.

The third cut in the company’s history delivered another blow to investors, as BT shareholders will now miss out on an estimated £3.3 billion in the coming years.

More than 40 FTSE 100 companies have now cut dividends so far this year amid the coronavirus crisis, including the world’s biggest dividend payer, oil giant Royal Dutch Shell.

However, BT’s problems don’t center on the pandemic but revolve around a number of longer-held issues, such as the sprawling costs of 5G and fiber broadband as well as widening pension deficit. The merger between Virgin Media owner Liberty Global and O2 owner Telefónica, announced on Thursday, creates a new major rival to BT, adding the company’s concerns.

Read: BT Could Be Next to Cut Dividends But It Won’t Be Down to Coronavirus

In its full-year results on Thursday, BT announced plans to increase its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) target to reach 20 million households by the mid-to-late 2020s — 5 million more than its initial target. It also launched a new five-year modernization program, costing £1.3 billion but aimed at delivering £2 billion in annual savings by 2025.

Chief Executive Philip Jansen said: “In order to deal with the potential consequences of Covid-19, allow us to invest in FTTP and 5G, and to fund a major five-year modernization program, we have also taken the difficult decision to suspend the dividend until 2022 and re-base thereafter.”

Shortly after Jansen took the top job in February 2019, he said he was committed to maintaining the dividend this year — at 15.4p per share — despite speculation of a cut amid falling profits.

But on Thursday the former Worldpay boss suspended the final dividend for last year and all dividends for the coming year, adding that when dividends resume in 2021/22 they could be halved to an annual rate of around 7.7p per share.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould estimated the move would save BT around £3.3 billion, leaving “income-hungry shareholders merely with the hope that there will be some long-term gain after this considerable short-term pain.”

BT’s net debt climbed to £17.96 billion as of Dec. 31, £6.9 billion higher than a year earlier, driven by pension scheme contributions, dividend payments and £2.9 billion capital expenditure, which included 5G and fiber investments. Full-year revenue fell 2.1% to £22.9 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization fell 3% to £7.9 billion.

“Covid-19 is affecting our business, but the full impact will only become clearer as the economic consequences unfold over the next 12 months. Due to Covid-19, BT is not providing guidance for 2020/21, at this time,” Jansen said. BT said it was seeing lower revenue from its BT Sport unit, which broadcasts Premier League and Champions League football, in the financial year that started on Apr. 1

Looking ahead. The coronavirus pandemic and more than 40 other FTSE 100 companies cutting dividends has provided cover for BT to halt shareholder payouts. European telecom companies, including France’s Orange, have also cut dividends, despite the sector’s defensive nature and perceived ability to sail through the coronavirus crisis.

BT’s cut isn’t about coronavirus and despite the disappointment for investors, it seems sensible given the need to invest in key infrastructure and the company’s debt and pension deficit. Britain’s biggest telecoms group now has another problem — and fierce competitor — in the face of Virgin Media and O2’s proposed merger. The stock has lost more than 75% of its value in the past five years, and it is going to be another tough 18 months ahead for investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.