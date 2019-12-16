BT sells Spanish assets to Portobello Capital

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's BT BT.L has struck a deal to sell its operations in Spain including fibre networks and data centres to Portobello Capital as part of its transformation of its international operations.

Through a wholesale agreement BT will continue to have access to the infrastructure, which provides networking services to around 600 major enterprises and generated around 230 million pounds ($295 million) of revenue in the 2018/19 financial year.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.