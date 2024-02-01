News & Insights

BT says uptick in Q3 earnings puts it on track for the year

February 01, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - BT BT.L, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator, said it was on track to grow revenue and profit this year after reporting a better-than-expected 3% rise in third-quarter revenue and a broadly in-line 1% rise in core earnings.

Chief Executive Allison Kirkby, who replaced Philip Jansen last month, said BT had delivered another quarter of revenue and earnings growth, while rapidly building and upgrading customers to its full-fibre broadband and 5G networks.

"As I assume the role of chief executive, we remain committed to our purpose and our strategic focus," she said.

Increased sales of fibre broadband to its Openreach wholesale partners and price rises in its consumer division drove top-line growth in the quarter to end-December, the company said.

