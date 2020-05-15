BT says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message

Britain's BT said a report in the Financial Times that it was in talks about selling a stake in its networks business Openreach was "inaccurate".

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Britain's BT BT.L said a report in the Financial Times that it was in talks about selling a stake in its networks business Openreach was "inaccurate".

"Many of you will have seen the reports overnight about BT being in talks to sell a stake in Openreach," Openreach CEO Clive Selley said in a message to staff.

"I spoke to (BT CEO) Philip Jansen last night after the story broke in the newspapers. He is very clear - the story is inaccurate. Openreach is staying in the BT Group."

