BT says on track after first-half earnings dip 3%

BT, Britain's biggest broadband provider, said it had met earnings expectations for the first half, underpinning its target to roll out gold standard fibre broadband to 4 million premises by March 2021.

The company reported revenue of 11.47 billion pounds ($14.83 billion), down 1% on Thursday, reflecting the impact of regulation and declines in legacy products, and adjusted core earnings of 3.92 billion pounds, down 3%.

