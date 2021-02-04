BT says it is on track after reporting in-line third quarter

Adds details

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - BT, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator, said it remained on track for the year after reporting a 5% drop in bothadjusted revenue and core earnings for its third quarter, a fall it mainly put down to the impact of COVID-19.

"We delivered results in line with our expectations for the third quarter and remain on track to deliver our 2020/21 outlook despite even greater COVID-19 restrictions than previously forecast," Chief Executive Philip Jansen said on Thursday.

It reported adjusted revenue of 5.477 billion pounds ($7.44 billion) and core earnings of 1.882 billion pounds for the three months to end-December, both slightly ahead of analysts' expectation.

BT kept its outlook for core earnings for the year to end-March at 7.3-7.5 billion pounds, but it raised the lower limit of its free cash flow range to 1.3 billion pounds, giving a new range of 1.3-1.5 billion pounds.

