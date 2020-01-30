BT misses third quarter forecasts

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - BT , Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider, reported a worse-than-expected 3% drop in third-quarter revenue to 5.78 billion pounds ($7.6 billion) and 4% drop in core earnings to 1.98 billion pounds, but said it remained on track for the year. The company said it welcomed the British government's decision to allow Huawei [HWT.UL] to take a role in building future networks, although it added it had estimated that the new rules would cost it 500 million pounds over five years. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey) ((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BT OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

