BT meets expectations with 5% rise in full-year earnings

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - BT Group BT.L, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider, met market expectations with a 5% rise in full-year adjusted core earnings of 7.9 billion pounds ($10 billion) after growth in networks and consumer offset a decline in enterprise.

The group said on Thursday it expected to grow both revenue and core earnings on a pro forma basis this year.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

