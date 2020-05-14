BT in talks to sell multibillion-pound stake in Openreach - FT

May 14 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc BT.L is in talks to sell a multibillion pound stake in Openreach, the company's telecommunications business, to infrastructure investors, Financial Times reported on Thursday citing sources.

Potential buyers for Openreach include Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX and a sovereign wealth fund, the report added. The deal could value the unit at about 20 billion pounds, it added.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823402;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.