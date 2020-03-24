BT In Talks To Sell French Domestic Operations To Computacenter; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) and Computacenter plc (CCC.L) were gaining in the morning trading in London after the companies announced Tuesday that they have entered exclusive negotiations for the sale of BT's domestic operations in France to Computacenter.

The transaction is subject to consultations with works councils over a minimum period of two months. The deal will then be subject to regulatory approval, with completion expected to take place by the end of 2020.

BT's domestic operations in France include management and maintenance of IT and network infrastructure, as well as networking and related professional services. In the year ended in March 2019, the business generated total revenue of about 104 million pounds.

BT said the planned divestment is part of its ongoing transformation of its Global unit, while Computacenter expects the acquisition would strengthen its existing business in France.

BT and Computacenter also intend to enter into a partnership agreement in France, ensuring continuity for existing customers and future growth opportunities.

In London, BT shares were trading at 123.58 pence, up 4.92 percent, and Computacenter shares were trading at 1,111 pence, up 4.61 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.