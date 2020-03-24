BT in talks to sell France operations to Computacenter

British telecom giant BT Group said on Tuesday it was in exclusive talks with IT services and consulting firm Computacenter to sell its domestic operations in France.

"The planned transaction is part of BT's ongoing transformation of its Global unit," BT said. (https://reut.rs/2UcZyle)

BT did not disclose the potential deal value.

