BT in talks to sell France operations to Computacenter

March 24 (Reuters) - British telecom giant BT Group BT.L said on Tuesday it was in exclusive talks with IT services and consulting firm Computacenter CCC.L to sell its domestic operations in France.

"The planned transaction is part of BT's ongoing transformation of its Global unit," BT said. (https://reut.rs/2UcZyle)

BT did not disclose the potential deal value.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.