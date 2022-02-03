BT in exclusive talks with Discovery on sport joint-venture

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's BT Group BT.L said on Thursday it had entered exclusive discussions with Discovery DISCA.O to create a joint venture with BT Sport and Eurosport, as it reported a trading update for the nine months to end-December.

The company said its revenue had fallen 2% in the period to 15.68 billion pounds, with declines in global and enterprise partly offset by growth in Openreach.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

