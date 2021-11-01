BT hits cost savings target 18 months early

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BT BT.L said on Monday it had delivered on its cost saving programme 18 months ahead of a March 2023 target, driving its shares up 6%.

"Further to weekend press speculation, BT confirms that it has delivered on its 1 billion pound ($1.36 billion) of gross annualised cost savings 18 months ahead of the March 2023 target," it said.

($1 = 0.7329 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

