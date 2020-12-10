BT Group To Sell Two Business Units In Italy To Telecom Italia - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - British telecom company BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) agreed Thursday to sell two of its business units in Italy that serve public administration and Small & Medium Enterprises to Telecom Italia or TIM.

The public administration business unit provides communications services to a number of ministries and agencies of the national government, as well as regional and local governments. The SME business unit offers connectivity and cloud services throughout Italy.

The agreement also includes customer support for the SME business unit, delivered by BT's contact centre in Palermo.

The two business units included in the planned transaction generated revenues of approximately 90 million euros during the fiscal year ended in March 2020.

The planned transaction, subject to consultations with trade unions and regulatory clearance, is expected to complete by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The planned transaction will enable TIM to expand its supply of communications and connectivity services, accelerating digitalisation of the public affairs at central, regional and local levels in the country.

The planned transaction is part of BT's ongoing transformation of its Global unit as it sharpens its focus on delivering next-generation networking, cloud and security services to multinational organisations.

