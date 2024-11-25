News & Insights

BT Group Strengthens Board with Rima Qureshi Appointment

November 25, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

BT Group has announced the appointment of Rima Qureshi as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective March 2025. With over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, including roles at Verizon and Ericsson, Qureshi’s expertise is expected to significantly contribute to BT’s strategic direction. Her addition to the board is anticipated to bolster BT Group’s leadership in the competitive telecom market.

