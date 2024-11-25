BT Group Strengthens Board with Rima Qureshi Appointment

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
BT Group has announced the appointment of Rima Qureshi as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective March 2025. With over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, including roles at Verizon and Ericsson, Qureshi’s expertise is expected to significantly contribute to BT’s strategic direction. Her addition to the board is anticipated to bolster BT Group’s leadership in the competitive telecom market.
For further insights into GB:BT.A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
- Tesla Stock Falls 4% on News of Exclusion from California EV Tax Rebates
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.