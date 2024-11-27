BT Group price target raised to 225 GBp from 215 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on BT Group (BTGOF) to 225 GBp from 215 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
