BT Group price target lowered to 205 GBp from 215 GBp at Barclays

Barclays analyst Maurice Patrick lowered the firm’s price target on BT Group (BTGOF) to 205 GBp from 215 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BTGOF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.