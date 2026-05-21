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BT Group: Patricia Cobian To Join Board As CFO Designate On July 20

May 21, 2026 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BT Group (BT, BT.L) said Patricia Cobian will join the Board as CFO Designate, an Executive Director and a member of the Executive Committee on 20 July 2026. Patricia will succeed Simon Lowth as CFO on 1 September 2026. Simon will remain with BT until 31 January 2027.

The Group noted that it has made a number of changes to its governance framework effective from 1 June 2026, including Maggie Chan Jones becoming a member of the Remuneration Committee.

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. British Telecommunications plc is a subsidiary of BT Group and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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