BT Group: Patricia Cobian To Join Board As CFO Designate On July 20

(RTTNews) - BT Group (BT, BT.L) said Patricia Cobian will join the Board as CFO Designate, an Executive Director and a member of the Executive Committee on 20 July 2026. Patricia will succeed Simon Lowth as CFO on 1 September 2026. Simon will remain with BT until 31 January 2027.

The Group noted that it has made a number of changes to its governance framework effective from 1 June 2026, including Maggie Chan Jones becoming a member of the Remuneration Committee.

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. British Telecommunications plc is a subsidiary of BT Group and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

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