BT Group Not Planning To Takeover MusicMagpie

(RTTNews) - British telcom company BT Group (BT_A.L, BT) Monday said that it isn't planning to make an offer to buy musicMagpie, an online retailer of used smartphones and electronic products.

Last week, musicMagpie announced that it was in talks with BT Gropu and Aurelius Group over a possible takeover for the company.

Aurelius Investment said on Friday it did not intend to make an offer for musicMagpie.

Neither BT or Aurelius provided a reason for dropping out of the takeover talks. Meanwhile, MusicMagpie said it will continue to seek buyers.

