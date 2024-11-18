BT Group Faces Major Shareholder Exit

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

Altice UK S.à r.l. has reduced its voting rights in BT Group PLC to zero, a significant change from its previous position of 14.78%. This move could impact investor sentiment and trading dynamics as stakeholders reassess their positions in the company. Such shifts in major holdings often signal strategic repositioning by influential shareholders.

