BT Group Faces Major Shareholder Exit

November 18, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

Altice UK S.à r.l. has reduced its voting rights in BT Group PLC to zero, a significant change from its previous position of 14.78%. This move could impact investor sentiment and trading dynamics as stakeholders reassess their positions in the company. Such shifts in major holdings often signal strategic repositioning by influential shareholders.

