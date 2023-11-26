BT Group (BTGOF) Price Target Increased by 9.38% to 2.37

The average one-year price target for BT Group (OTC:BTGOF) has been revised to 2.37 / share. This is an increase of 9.38% from the prior estimate of 2.17 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.27 to a high of 3.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.45% from the latest reported closing price of 1.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in BT Group. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTGOF is 0.19%, a decrease of 21.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 698,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 92,948K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,776K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 24.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 55,065K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,420K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 14.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 37,640K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,362K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 23.42% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 36,124K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 26,546K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,737K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 23.07% over the last quarter.

