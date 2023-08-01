BT Group (BTGOF) Price Target Increased by 6.18% to 2.43

The average one-year price target for BT Group (OTC:BTGOF) has been revised to 2.43 / share. This is an increase of 6.18% from the prior estimate of 2.29 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.32 to a high of 3.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.49% from the latest reported closing price of 1.67 / share.

BT Group Declares $0.05 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.11 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 will receive the payment on September 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $1.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in BT Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTGOF is 0.25%, an increase of 22.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 703,460K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91,776K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,828K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 29.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 53,420K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,969K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 24.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 37,362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,033K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 27.76% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 36,124K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,543K shares, representing an increase of 23.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 60.66% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 26,737K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,217K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 27.32% over the last quarter.

