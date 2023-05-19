BT Group (BTGOF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BT Group said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.11 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 will receive the payment on September 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in BT Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTGOF is 0.21%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 687,983K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for BT Group is 2.42. The forecasts range from a low of 1.29 to a high of $3.74. The average price target represents an increase of 44.51% from its latest reported closing price of 1.68.

The projected annual revenue for BT Group is 20,933MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91,828K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,633K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 12.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 52,969K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,831K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 13.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 37,033K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,532K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 13.28% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 27,543K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,449K shares, representing a decrease of 35.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTGOF by 34.82% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27,217K shares. No change in the last quarter.

