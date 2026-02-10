Markets

BT Group BT International CEO Bas Burger Resigns; Clive Selley To Succeed

February 10, 2026 — 02:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BT Group plc (BTGOF), a telecommunications holding company, on Tuesday announced that the Chief Executive Officer of BT International Bas Burger has decided to leave BT after 18 years of service.

Clive Selley will take over from Bas Burger and will become Chief Executive Officer of BT International.

Deputy CEO of Openreach, Katie Milligan, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Openreach.

On Monday, BT Group plc closed trading 2.52% lesser at GBp 201.40 on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.