BT Group BT International CEO Bas Burger Resigns; Clive Selley To Succeed

(RTTNews) - BT Group plc (BTGOF), a telecommunications holding company, on Tuesday announced that the Chief Executive Officer of BT International Bas Burger has decided to leave BT after 18 years of service.

Clive Selley will take over from Bas Burger and will become Chief Executive Officer of BT International.

Deputy CEO of Openreach, Katie Milligan, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Openreach.

On Monday, BT Group plc closed trading 2.52% lesser at GBp 201.40 on the London Stock Exchange.

