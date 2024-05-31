News & Insights

BT Group Announces Latest Voting Rights Total

May 31, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

BT Group PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, its share capital comprises 9,968,127,681 ordinary shares with voting rights, excluding 15,558,188 treasury shares. This leaves the total number of voting rights at 9,952,569,493, a figure relevant for shareholders in relation to the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

