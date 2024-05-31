BT Group Announces Latest Voting Rights Total

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

BT Group PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, its share capital comprises 9,968,127,681 ordinary shares with voting rights, excluding 15,558,188 treasury shares. This leaves the total number of voting rights at 9,952,569,493, a figure relevant for shareholders in relation to the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:BT.A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.