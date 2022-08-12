BT Group and Openreach workers announce further strike action

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Communication Workers Union said on Friday it had served notice on BT Group BT.L and Openreach that its members would take further strike action on Aug. 30 and 31 in a dispute over pay.

More than 40,000 of BT's staff walked out on July 29 and Aug. 1 in a dispute over pay, the first strike action in 35 years at the telecoms group.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

