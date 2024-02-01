BT Group 9-month Pre-tax Profit Climbs; Backs FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - British telecom major BT Group plc (BT, BT-A.L) reported Thursday that its nine-month reported profit before tax was 1.50 billion pounds, a growth of 15 percent from last year.

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA was 6.12 billion pounds, up 3 percent from last year's 5.95 billion pounds.

Pro forma adjusted revenue grew 3 percent to 15.76 billion pounds from prior year's 15.34 billion pounds, due to price increases and fibre-enabled product sales in Openreach.

In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA edged up 1 percent to 2.028 billion pounds from last year's 2.007 billion pounds.

Total adjusted revenue was 5.34 billion pounds, up 3 percent from 5.21 billion pounds last year.

Further, the company reconfirmed all fiscal 2024 financial outlook metrics.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

