News & Insights

Markets

BT Group 9-month Pre-tax Profit Climbs; Backs FY24 Outlook

February 01, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - British telecom major BT Group plc (BT, BT-A.L) reported Thursday that its nine-month reported profit before tax was 1.50 billion pounds, a growth of 15 percent from last year.

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA was 6.12 billion pounds, up 3 percent from last year's 5.95 billion pounds.

Pro forma adjusted revenue grew 3 percent to 15.76 billion pounds from prior year's 15.34 billion pounds, due to price increases and fibre-enabled product sales in Openreach.

In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA edged up 1 percent to 2.028 billion pounds from last year's 2.007 billion pounds.

Total adjusted revenue was 5.34 billion pounds, up 3 percent from 5.21 billion pounds last year.

Further, the company reconfirmed all fiscal 2024 financial outlook metrics.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.