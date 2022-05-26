Markets

BT Group: Secretary Of State To Exercise Call-in Power To Review Altice Stake In BT

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) said the Group has received notification from the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy that he has considered the increase by Altice UK of its shareholding in BT Group from 12.1% to 18% and is exercising his call-in power. BT Group stated that the Group will fully cooperate with this review.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned unit of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular