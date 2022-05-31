Markets

BT, Ericsson To Offer 5G Private Network Solutions To Business & Enterprise Customers Across The UK

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BT and Ericsson (ERIC) announced a new partnership to provide commercial 5G private networks in the UK. Under the multi-year contract, BT will sell next-generation mobile network technology products to businesses and organizations in sectors such as manufacturing, defense, education, retail, healthcare, transport and logistics.

Ericsson Private 5G is a fit-for-purpose private network solution that provides guaranteed high-performing indoor and outdoor 5G cellular coverage, making it suitable for a range of uses - particularly in environments such as factories, education campuses and other large sites.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ERIC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular