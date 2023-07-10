BT CEO Jansen plans to step down over the next 12 months

Adds quote, details

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's BT BT.L said on Monday it had started the hunt for a new chief executive after Philip Jansen told the board he planned to step down at "an appropriate moment" within the next year.

Jansen, who became chief executive in February 2019, has overseen the building of a national fibre network.

"The succession process to replace Philip is something that the board was well prepared for," Chairman Adam Crozier said.

"All appropriate candidates are being considered and we expect to be able to update the market on progress over the course of the summer."

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

