News & Insights

World Markets

BT CEO Jansen plans to step down over the next 12 months

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

July 10, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

Adds quote, details

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's BT BT.L said on Monday it had started the hunt for a new chief executive after Philip Jansen told the board he planned to step down at "an appropriate moment" within the next year.

Jansen, who became chief executive in February 2019, has overseen the building of a national fibre network.

"The succession process to replace Philip is something that the board was well prepared for," Chairman Adam Crozier said.

"All appropriate candidates are being considered and we expect to be able to update the market on progress over the course of the summer."

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.