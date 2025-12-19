B&T Capital Ramps Up AESI Holdings With Additional 306K Shares

Key Points

Bought 306,363 additional shares, raising position value by $2.64 million

Transaction value represented approximately 0.60% of 13F reportable assets under management

Fund now holds 725,913 shares worth $8.25 million

Atlas Energy Solutions stake is 1.31% of reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) by 306,363 shares, boosting position value by approximately $2.64 million, according to the November 12, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, 2025, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holding in Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) by 306,363 shares over the prior quarter. The position was valued at $8,253,631 as of September 30, 2025, reflecting normal trading activity for the fund.

What else to know

The trade increased the fund’s reportable position in Atlas Energy Solutions to 1.3092% of 13F assets under management

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: QQQ: $55,804,216 (8.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: VIGI: $26,343,220 (4.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: BIL: $25,194,000 (4.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SCHX: $21,403,853 (3.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SCHG: $21,387,148 (3.4% of AUM)

As of November 11, 2025, shares of Atlas Energy Solutions were priced at $10.18

Stock fell 51.29% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 62.26 percentage points

The company has a 9.72% dividend yield and is priced at 62.10% below its 52-week high

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-11) $10.18 Market Capitalization $1.26 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.12 billion Dividend Yield 9.72%

Company snapshot

Provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry, with operations concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

Generates revenue primarily through the sale and delivery of proppant materials and integrated logistics solutions for hydraulic fracturing operations.

Serves exploration and production companies operating in the Permian Basin, targeting upstream oil and gas producers as its core customer base.

Atlas Energy Solutions is a leading provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and gas sector, with a strategic focus on the Permian Basin. The company leverages integrated supply chain capabilities to support efficient hydraulic fracturing operations for major energy producers.

Foolish take

B&T Capital added to its holdings of Atlas Energy Solutions in Q3 2025, bringing its total stake to 725k shares worth about $8.25 million as of its Q3 filing. This additional 306k share purchase pushed the share of Atlas Energy in B&T’s portfolio to 1.3% of its total portfolio.

Atlas Energy Solutions is a company that provides proppant materials and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry in West Texas and New Mexico. Although its business is tightly concentrated in this area, this region also produces approximately 45% of the total crude oil in the United States, giving it plenty of room to run when it comes to potential future income.

Companies like Atlas Energy Solutions have a mixed risk/reward profile. Although it is in a highly specialized field positioned in a lucrative location, because so much of its business comes from such a concentrated area, this can create a lot of risk should something go wrong in that particular area. Investors considering Atlas Energy Solutions should hedge with similar companies located in other regions or with wider global reach.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The total market value of securities a fund must disclose in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend payments divided by the stock's current price, expressed as a percentage.

Proppant: Sand or similar materials used in hydraulic fracturing to keep underground rock fractures open, allowing oil or gas to flow.

Hydraulic fracturing: A technique using pressurized fluid to create fractures in rock, enhancing oil and gas extraction.

Permian Basin: A major oil- and gas-producing region in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Upstream oil and gas producers: Companies involved in exploring for and extracting crude oil or natural gas.

Integrated logistics solutions: Coordinated services managing the transportation and delivery of materials throughout the supply chain.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Kristi Waterworth has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

