BT brings dollar bond amid Brexit uncertainty

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (IFR) - British Telecom returned to the US high-grade bond market last Tuesday after a one-year hiatus, following on the heels of a euro deal in September.

The company, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, launched a US$1bn 10-year bond at Treasuries plus 150bp and a US$500m 30-year at 192bp over.

The 30-year fared well through price progression as it tightened 18bp from initial price thoughts of the 210bp area. The 10-year, on the other hand, struggled as it squeezed just 5bp in from the tight end of initial price thoughts of 155bp-160bp.

This comes as the telecoms company faces challenges ahead as it advocates for an ambitious broadband rollout in the UK following elections in December.

BT's bonds also already trade just on top of larger and more diversified European rivals such as Telefonica (BBB/BBB) and Vodafone (BBB/BBB), and probably should trade wider, said CreditSights.

At 150bp over, the new 10-year was coming with 15bp of concession over its curve after accounting for a maturity extension on its 5.125% 2028, which had been trading at a G-spread of 132bp, according to IFR calculations.

The 30-year, meanwhile, provided a tighter 2bp-7bp premium over fair value of around 190bp-185bp based on a 10 to 30-year curve differential worth between 50bp and 55bp.

While BT said it needed government help to create the right conditions for a fair return, the political landscape in the UK remains uncertain after yet another delay in its exit from the European Union, according to Reuters.

CreditSights has an underperform recommendation on the credit, given the competitive pressures it faces and its need to invest in its networks.

"Though we see medium to longer-term benefits of its strategy, we are concerned that the competitive UK market and the potential for materially increased fibre investment will weigh on credit metrics in the near term," it said.

And while net debt-to-adjusted Ebitda is relatively low at 1.7 times, the company has a sizeable pension deficit, which it still needs to top up, the research firm said.

The new bonds follow on from a €1.4bn dual-tranche deal in September that saw the six-year tranche price at mid-swaps plus 95bp and the 10-year at 140bp over.

Tuesday's two-part trade is the company's first in US dollars since November 2018, when it priced US$1.375bn across five and 10-year maturities.

Bookrunners on the deal were Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Santander.

(This story will appear in the November 9 issue of IFR Magazine.)

((william.hoffman@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 6141;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.